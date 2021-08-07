4-Day Weather Forecast For Pratt
PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 23 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
