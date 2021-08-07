Philomath Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0