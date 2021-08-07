Glendive Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GLENDIVE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 97 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
