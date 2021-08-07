Prairie Du Chien Weather Forecast
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
