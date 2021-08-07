4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
