Ruidoso, NM

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Ruidoso Post
Ruidoso Post
 3 days ago

(RUIDOSO, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ruidoso Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ruidoso:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bKkhkgf00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

