Weather Forecast For Wickenburg
WICKENBURG, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 100 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
