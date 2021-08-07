Salida Daily Weather Forecast
SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0