Belfast, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Belfast

Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 3 days ago

BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bKkhccr00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

