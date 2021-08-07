Cancel
Sitka News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Sitka

Sitka News Watch
Sitka News Watch
 3 days ago

SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bKkhY2p00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Light Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sitka News Watch

Sitka News Watch

Sitka, AK
With Sitka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Sitka#Newsbreak#Nws
