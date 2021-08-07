Daily Weather Forecast For Sitka

SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Rain High 58 °F, low 55 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 59 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Light Rain High 60 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



