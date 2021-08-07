4-Day Weather Forecast For Charlevoix

CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



