Grantsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
