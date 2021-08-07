Take advantage of Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Omak

(OMAK, WA.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Omak, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Omak:

Saturday, August 7 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 86 °F, low 56 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Haze High 88 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 96 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.