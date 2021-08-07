Weather Forecast For Gunnison
GUNNISON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
