Creston Daily Weather Forecast
CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
