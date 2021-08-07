Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, NE

A rainy Saturday in York — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
York Dispatch
York Dispatch
 3 days ago

(YORK, NE) Saturday is set to be rainy in York, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for York:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bKkhEdX00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

York Dispatch

York Dispatch

York, NE
25
Followers
200
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
Posted by
The Associated Press

US vows to isolate Taliban if they take power by force

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. peace envoy brought a warning to the Taliban on Tuesday that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally after a series of cities fell to the insurgent group in stunningly quick succession. Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy,...
NBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy