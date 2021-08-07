Cancel
La Junta, CO

La Junta is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 3 days ago

(LA JUNTA, CO) A sunny Saturday is here for La Junta, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Junta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bKkhDko00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Junta News Beat

La Junta News Beat

La Junta, CO
29
Followers
187
Post
4K+
Views
