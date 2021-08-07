Willcox Daily Weather Forecast
WILLCOX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0