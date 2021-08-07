Nantucket Daily Weather Forecast

NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.