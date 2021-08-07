Houghton Weather Forecast
HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0