Weather Forecast For Libby

LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, August 9 Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.