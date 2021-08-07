Weather Forecast For Libby
LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, August 9
Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
