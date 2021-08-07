Cancel
Devils Lake Digest

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Devils Lake

Devils Lake Digest
Devils Lake Digest
 3 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Devils Lake Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Devils Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bKkgycY00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

