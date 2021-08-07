4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Sandy
BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, August 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0