Caribou Daily Weather Forecast

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



