Caribou Daily Weather Forecast
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0