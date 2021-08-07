4-Day Weather Forecast For Steele
STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
