4-Day Weather Forecast For Loa
LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
