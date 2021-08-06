Someone pubished Conti ransomware gang’s sensitive insider data online
The member who goes by the username of “m1Geelka” expressed resentment on the notion that recruited hackers are not paid reasonably by the Conti ransomware gang. Over the past decade, we have seen a range of ransomware attacks. But very rarely do we get a glimpse into their insider working on how these groups coordinate their attacks. In the latest, one such incident has occurred which allows us to observe so.cybersecdn.com
