Someone pubished Conti ransomware gang’s sensitive insider data online

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe member who goes by the username of “m1Geelka” expressed resentment on the notion that recruited hackers are not paid reasonably by the Conti ransomware gang. Over the past decade, we have seen a range of ransomware attacks. But very rarely do we get a glimpse into their insider working on how these groups coordinate their attacks. In the latest, one such incident has occurred which allows us to observe so.

Public Safetywsgw.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: Ransomware Attacks (results)

(July 21 – 28) Several high profile ransomware attacks have been in the news recently. There have been businesses and services disrupted or even shut down as computers cease to operate. Despite numerous experts suggesting otherwise, there are reports some companies have paid millions of dollars demanded in order to...
TechnologyZDNet

Ransomware: These are the two most common ways hackers get inside your network

Email phishing attacks and brute force attacks against exposed remote desktop protocol (RDP) services are the most common methods cyber criminals are using to gain an initial foothold in corporate networks to lay the foundations for ransomware attacks. Cybersecurity researchers at Coveware analysed ransomware attacks during the second quarter of...
Public Safetyinforisktoday.com

Analysis: Keeping Track of Ransomware Gangs

The latest edition of the ISMG Security Report features an analysis of the disappearance of ransomware-as-a-service groups, such as REvil and Darkside, and how that impacts the wider cybercrime ecosystem. In this report, you'll hear (click on player beneath image to listen):. ISMG's Mathew Schwartz describe ransomware trends and the...
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

DoppelPaymer ransomware gang rebrands as the Grief group

After a period of little to no activity, the DoppelPaymer ransomware operation has made a rebranding move, now going by the name Grief (a.k.a. Pay or Grief). It is unclear if any of the original developers are still behind this ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) but clues uncovered by security researchers point to a continuation of the “project.”
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

BlackMatter ransomware gang rises from the ashes of DarkSide, REvil

​A new ransomware gang named BlackMatter is purchasing access to corporate networks while claiming to include the best features from the notorious and now-defunct REvil and DarkSide operations. Last week, both Recorded Future and security researcher pancak3 shared that a new threat actor named 'BlackMatter' had posted to hacking forums...
Public Safetysecuritymagazine.com

5 minutes with Joey Johnson - Safeguarding sensitive healthcare data from cybercriminals

Healthcare data is incredibly valuable, as it contains extremely sensitive information ranging from social security numbers to private medical records. Unfortunately, hackers know this and are targeting the industry, with a recent study finding that healthcare data breaches are at an all-time high, affecting over 26 million people in 2020, an increase of 55% from the previous year.
Public SafetyThe Hacker News

Phony Call Centers Tricking Users Into Installing Ransomware and Data-Stealers

An ongoing malicious campaign that employs phony call centers has been found to trick victims into downloading malware capable of data exfiltration as well as deploying ransomware on infected systems. The attacks — dubbed "BazaCall" — eschew traditional social engineering techniques that rely on rogue URLs and malware-laced documents in...
Joplin, MOGovernment Technology

Ransomware Shuts Down Online Services in Joplin, Mo.

(TNS) — A July 7 network security incident that caused the Joplin city government's computer system to shut down is believed to be the result of ransomware, the city said Thursday in a statement amid an ongoing investigation. An insurer has paid an unknown person $320,000 to keep any sensitive...
Public SafetyNews Slashdot

Motherboard Vendor GIGABYTE Hit By RansomExx Ransomware Gang

If you do business on the Internet these orgs need to learn security is required, that means hiring knowledgeable people and implement what they suggest. All to often when some security suggestion is turned on, if a high level executive does not like it because it makes them have to do something, it is disabled. I have seen this often many times.
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Ransomware Gangs and the Name Game Distraction – Krebs on Security

It’s nice when ransomware gangs have their bitcoin stolen, malware servers shut down, or are otherwise forced to disband. We hang on to these occasional victories because history tells us that most ransomware moneymaking collectives don’t go away so much as reinvent themselves under a new name, with new rules, targets and weaponry. Indeed, some of the most destructive and costly ransomware groups are now in their third incarnation.
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Angry Conti ransomware affiliate leaks gang’s attack playbook

A disgruntled Conti affiliate has leaked the gang’s training material when conducting attacks, including information about one of the ransomware’s operators. The Conti Ransomware operation is run as a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS), where the core team manages the malware and Tor sites, while recruited affiliates perform network breaches and encrypt devices.
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

NCSC Sticks by 'Three Random Words' Strategy for Passwords

Combining three random words is more effective than using complex combinations for passwords, says the National Cyber Security Council (NCSC). An NCSC blog post dated August 9 explains how this train of thought or “think random” helps to “keep the bad guys out.” The post follows on from a previous one from nearly five years ago, “Three random words or #thinkrandom.”
Public Safetyslashdot.org

Disgruntled Member of 'Conti' Ransomware Gang Leaks Files

"Someone claiming to work with one of the most notorious ransomware gangs says they're fed up with how extortion money is divvied up and has leaked a host of the gang's files on a hacker forum," reports NBC News:. The files, posted to a forum frequented by Russian-speaking cybercriminals and...
Public Safetynunewsindustry.com

GIGABYTE ransomware attack: RasomEXX gang stole 112GB of data

The RansomEXX ransomware gang claims to have stolen 112GB of data from GIGABYTE, a Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer and distributor. The RansomEXX gang’s leak site does not mention the company name as of this writing, however BleepingComputer has confirmed that the attack was carried out by this ransomware gang. The...
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Why ransomware is such a threat to critical infrastructure

A recent spike in large-scale ransomware attacks has highlighted the vulnerabilities in the nation’s critical infrastructure and the ease with which their systems can be breached. Little more than a decade ago, what was considered critical infrastructure was largely limited to air traffic control and generation and transmission of energy,...
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Australian govt warns of escalating LockBit ransomware attacks

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) warns of an increase of LockBit 2.0 ransomware attacks against Australian organizations starting July 2021. “ACSC has observed an increase in reporting of LockBit 2.0 ransomware incidents in Australia,” Australia’s cybersecurity agency said in a security alert issued on Thursday. According to the agency,...
securityboulevard.com

Combat Ransomware With a Bottomless Cloud Mindset

In July we saw arguably one of the worst ransomware attacks in history compromise up to 1,500 businesses around the globe. Not only are these attacks worsening, but are becoming more frequent—the FBI received nearly 2,500 ransomware complaints in 2020, an increase of about 20% from 2019. This year is shaping up to be the worst yet, with headlines focused on the recent high-profile attacks and breaches on the likes of Colonial Pipeline and the continued aftermath of SolarWinds. Organizations are struggling to prevent devastating data loss from ransomware attacks, highlighting the vital need for cloud backup to mitigate damage and outages.

