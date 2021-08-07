Wall Daily Weather Forecast
WALL, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0