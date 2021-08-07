Daily Weather Forecast For Indian Lake
INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
