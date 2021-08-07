Daily Weather Forecast For Indian Lake

INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



