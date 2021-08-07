Weather Forecast For Glen Ullin
GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
