Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashley, ND

Cloudy forecast for Ashley? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Ashley Bulletin
Ashley Bulletin
 3 days ago

(ASHLEY, ND.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Ashley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bKkgRgh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ashley Bulletin

Ashley Bulletin

Ashley, ND
3
Followers
186
Post
226
Views
ABOUT

With Ashley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashley, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Newsbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy