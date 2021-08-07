Cloudy forecast for Ashley? Jump on it!

(ASHLEY, ND.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Ashley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashley:

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 29 mph



