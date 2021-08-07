Broadus Weather Forecast

BROADUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 90 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 57 °F 14 to 25 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



