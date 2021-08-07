Broadus Weather Forecast
BROADUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 57 °F
- 14 to 25 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
