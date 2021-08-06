Cancel
Sullivan, IL

Recent Obituaries: Vivian McElvain

By in Recent Obituaries permalink
News Progress
 5 days ago

Vivian Elaine McElvain left this Earth to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur, she was 93. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Monday, at the funeral home in Sullivan, the family requests casual attire. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be held at a later date in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to Moultrie County Illinois Paws; 10 Leisure Acres, Sullivan, IL 61951.

newsprogress.com

#New Life Church
