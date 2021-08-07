Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, MO

Sun forecast for Lewistown — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Lewistown Voice
Lewistown Voice
 3 days ago

(LEWISTOWN, MO) A sunny Saturday is here for Lewistown, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lewistown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bKkgLdZ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown, MO
12
Followers
235
Post
482
Views
ABOUT

With Lewistown Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewistown, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Iuka, MSPosted by
Iuka (MS) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Iuka — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(IUKA, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iuka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
EnvironmentWKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Rumble Through

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Higher humidity is combining with weak disturbances to create rounds of showers and storms rumbling across the region. Some of the storms out there today may be on the strong side as we kick off a stormy setup around here. At the same time, the tropics are about to spring back to life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy