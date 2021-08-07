Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Happy, TX

Happy Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Happy News Watch
Happy News Watch
 3 days ago

HAPPY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bKkgJs700

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Happy News Watch

Happy News Watch

Happy, TX
21
Followers
252
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Happy News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy