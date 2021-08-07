‘Back to the Future’ star Claudia Wells reveals her favorite theory about Jennifer Parker: ‘It’s wild’

Andrew Cuomo and Food Network personality Sandra Lee began dating in 2005, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Their relationship came on the heels of Cuomo's divorce from Kerry Kennedy, with whom he shares three children. Lee and Cuomo never married, though the topic came up frequently. In March 2012, Lee was interviewed by The New York Times and was asked when she and Cuomo would tie the knot. "That's a loaded question," she responded. "Andrew is focused on being governor. He's not running for president. We're happy in the relationship the way it is. Still, I can tell you that Andrew's kids want us to get married. It's very sweet."