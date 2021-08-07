Great River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
