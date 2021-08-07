Jackpot Daily Weather Forecast
JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
