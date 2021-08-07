Mazatlan President Claims Liga MX Side Could Sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Mazatlan president Ricardo Salinas Pliego has claimed the Liga MX side could sign both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi is currently a free agent after Barcelona confirmed the Argentine would be leaving the club, and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the race to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Mazatlan's president ran a poll on Twitter asking fans if the club should go after Messi or former player-turned-politician Cuauhtemoc Blanco this summer.www.90min.com
