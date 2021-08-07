Cancel
Mazatlan President Claims Liga MX Side Could Sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

By Amreen
 5 days ago

Mazatlan president Ricardo Salinas Pliego has claimed the Liga MX side could sign both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi is currently a free agent after Barcelona confirmed the Argentine would be leaving the club, and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the race to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Mazatlan's president ran a poll on Twitter asking fans if the club should go after Messi or former player-turned-politician Cuauhtemoc Blanco this summer.

