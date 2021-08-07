Hochul moves into spotlight as scandal roils Cuomo's reign

What to know about the lieutenant governor who will be the first female governor of New York. Now that New York governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned in a blaze of BS, the state will get a woman governor for the first time, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. If you've never heard of this groundbreaker before, that's no surprise — Cuomo rarely ever mentioned her. But inside political circles, according to The New York Times, she's known as a well-liked and competent politician. (Funny how it's always women who are described this way.)