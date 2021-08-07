Cancel
Hochul moves into spotlight as scandal roils Cuomo's reign

By CAROLYN THOMPSON - Associated Press
 5 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — As New York’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration. During two terms, she has visited each of the state’s 62 counties yearly for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events. Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo facing possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, her next stop may be the state capitol of Albany. Hochul would become the state’s first woman governor if Cuomo were removed from office. The centrist Democrat from western New York this week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor. The 62-year-old Hochul is a veteran politician who served briefly in Congress.

