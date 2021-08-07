Jackman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



