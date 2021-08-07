Viewpoints: GOP anti-vaxxers should keep the Holocaust out of their mouths

Current GOP Chairman John Bennett is no friend to religious minorities in Oklahoma, but his most recent actions go far beyond his usual repertoire of COVID conspiracies. On Friday, July 30, he posted on the official Oklahoma GOP Facebook page a picture of a yellow Star of David with the word “unvaccinated” stamped on the star in the place one would have been identified as “Jew” in 1940s Germany. The post encourages “patriots” to contact the lieutenant governor and urge him to call a special session to prohibit employers from requiring employees to get vaccinated.