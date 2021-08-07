Cancel
Viewpoints: GOP anti-vaxxers should keep the Holocaust out of their mouths

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent GOP Chairman John Bennett is no friend to religious minorities in Oklahoma, but his most recent actions go far beyond his usual repertoire of COVID conspiracies. On Friday, July 30, he posted on the official Oklahoma GOP Facebook page a picture of a yellow Star of David with the word “unvaccinated” stamped on the star in the place one would have been identified as “Jew” in 1940s Germany. The post encourages “patriots” to contact the lieutenant governor and urge him to call a special session to prohibit employers from requiring employees to get vaccinated.

www.oklahoman.com

Related
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
Congress & CourtsThe Jewish Press

When Rashida Tlaib Dog Whistles Mein Kampf 94,000 Democratic Socialists Listen

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was the opening speaker at the August 1 online convention of the Democratic Socialists of America and used the kind of anti-Semitic tropes one would expect from the Nazi party. She couldn’t be clearer as to which group she was targeting, seeing as she referred to the people “behind the curtain” who make money on the suffering of blacks in America and Palestinians in Israel. This was a Jew-baiting dog-whistling.
Congress & CourtsLowell Sun

Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are deadly, not principled

Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican, is a controversial former police officer and car dealer. The “Cajun John Wayne” is neither a virologist nor an epidemiologist, and he has disclosed that he contracted COVID-19 (or what he calls “the CCP biological attack weaponized virus”) for the second time. He hasn’t said if he has been vaccinated but suggested on Facebook that he plans to treat his malady with “western, eastern, and holistic variables.”
KidsPosted by
Salon

The GOP's death cult comes for the children

There is little doubt that the pandemic has exacerbated the fears parents have about their children's well-being. The typical parental anxiety now comes with worries about the latest Delta variant of COVID-19 —which appears to spread more easily in children than the initial coronavirus outbreak — questions on whether their children are going to have to wear masks when they go back to school, and anticipation for a yet-to-be approved vaccine for children under 12.
ProtestsNew York Post

Anger as French protesters compare vaccines to Nazi horrors

PARIS — A French Holocaust survivor has denounced anti-vaccination protesters comparing themselves to Jews who were persecuted by Nazi Germany during World War II. French officials and anti-racism groups joined the 94-year-old in expressing indignation. As more than 100,000 people marched around France against government vaccine rules on Saturday, some...
ProtestsDaily Beast

Regretful Anti-Vaxxer Rioters Sentenced to Home Detention

A Virginia couple who stormed the Capitol with signs protesting safe and effective coronavirus vaccines, and proceeded to document the deranged act online, has been sentenced to home confinement. Jessica Bustle and her realtor husband, Joshua, pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
Religioncitizensjournal.us

Christian Champion Sounds Alarm On Dems ‘Brainwashing Your Children’

President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party want to pay teachers across America to “brainwash your children with unabashed CRT-laced propaganda,” warns James Dobson, the founder of the James Dobson Family Institute and chief of FamilyTalk radio programs. Dobson, who has advised five presidents on family issues, has authored dozens...
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

What the Heck Happened to American Jews?

According to a recent poll, a quarter of American Jews believe that “Israel is an apartheid state”, and almost as many believe that “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians”. In other words, a quarter of American Jews believe a blatant lie that is easy to disprove. At the other...
Public HealthPosted by
Vice

Yet Another Republican Just Compared COVID Restrictions to the Holocaust

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Yet another prominent Republican has compared vaccines, masks, and COVID restrictions to the Holocaust. This time, it was the chair of the Oklahoma Republican Party, who made a Facebook post comparing hypothetical vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany’s treatment of Jews. Somehow, this is far from the first time this has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, John Bennett is doubling down.
Public HealthPosted by
The Free Press

Our View: COVID: No more patience for anti-vaxxers

Americans try to give wide berth to those who hold beliefs about personal choices that differ from their own. That’s why there’s been tolerance to those opposed to vaccinations, particularly the COVID-19 vaccine. Early on some of those hesitant to get vaccinated worried about whether the vaccine was truly safe....
Public HealthWashington Times

Vaccine-mandating our way merrily toward communism

The coronavirus is killing America — but not in the way the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden and all the other COVID-19 vaccine pushers put out. Not in the physical, not so much. In the spiritual. In the spirit. The spirit of America is...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Religion and politics — the younger generation isn't having it

When it comes to voters' religion, Joe Biden and Donald Trump may be cheering for the opposition. The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) 2020 census of religion reminds us of a clear trend: white evangelicals, 14 percent of the respondents, are far outnumbered by the religiously unaffiliated or "nones" — 23 percent. In fact, the “nones” now outnumber white mainline protestants (16 percent) and white Catholics (12 percent).
Public HealthCanton Daily Ledger

Anti-vaxxers jeopardizing everyone

“Questions” and “confusion” can’t fully describe the response to the resurgence of the pandemic due to a strong variant and a stubborn segment of those hesitant to get vaccinations despite advice from doctors and even victims of COVID-19. “Exasperation” perhaps (and maybe “mystified” why Republican leaders are seemingly sacrificing their...

