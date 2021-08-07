Daily Weather Forecast For Seligman
SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
