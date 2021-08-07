Crosby Weather Forecast
CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
