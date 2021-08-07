Point Roberts Weather Forecast
POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Light Rain Likely
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of light rain then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
