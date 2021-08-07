Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UGA professor's grant will fund research into age-related pathogens in plants

By Leslie Matos CAES News
Albany Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — Li Yang smiles in a controlled-environment growth room with shelves of plants behind him. Assistant Professor Yang has received $1.75 million from the National Institutes of Health to fund plant research into age-related pathogen resistance. The multiyear project should provide the agriculture industry with insights to help breed disease-resistant crops — and help explain why people’s immune responses change as they age.

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Plant Genetics#Plant Sciences#Plant Breeding#Uga#Nih#The University Of Georgia#Arabidopsis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencementaldaily.com

Researchers show how gut microbiome could reverse age-related brain deterioration

A study focusing on the microbes in the gut uncovered its potential role in reversing aspects of aging-related brain deterioration and improving cognitive function. The study appeared online in the journal Nature Aging. “We conducted fecal microbiota transplantation from either young (3–4 months) or old (19–20 months) donor mice into...
Industryfox9.com

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray effective in animals, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - Researchers at the National Institutes of Health said a COVID-19 intranasal vaccine has proven effective in hamsters and monkeys. The team, lead by Dr. Vincent Munster of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested the Oxford/AstraZeneca nasal spray vaccine and published its results on July 27 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Healthcorpmagazine.com

WSU Researcher Secures $1.93 Million NIH Award to Tackle Early Infant Morbidity Due to Increasing Incidences of Food Allergies

DETROIT – A Wayne State University School of Medicine researcher has been awarded a $1.93 million, five-year grant by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health to study the impact of maternal immunoglobulin D (IgD) transferred to the fetus during pregnancy and its impact on protecting against food allergies.
AnimalsNew York Post

Fauci’s NIAID reportedly funded research that infected, euthanized dogs

Animal rights groups are outraged at Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after reports emerged it spent $400,000 on research to infect beagles with disease-causing parasites. The institute paid the University of Georgia last September to infect a total of 28 beagles, according to documents obtained...
Agricultureuga.edu

UGA researchers target new virus threatening cotton crops

While aphids aren’t a direct threat to cotton plants, they can carry a persistent virus that is difficult to control and can cause significant losses in one of Georgia’s most important crops. First identified in Alabama in 2017, cotton leaf roll dwarf virus (CLRDV) — which causes leaf reddening, crinkling...
WildlifeScience Now

Secreted pectin monooxygenases drive plant infection by pathogenic oomycetes

You are currently viewing the abstract. The oomycete Phytophthora infestans is a damaging crop pathogen and a model organism to study plant-pathogen interactions. We report the discovery of a family of copper-dependent lytic polysaccharide monooxygenases (LPMOs) in plant pathogenic oomycetes and its role in plant infection by P. infestans. We show that LPMO-encoding genes are up-regulated early during infection and that the secreted enzymes oxidatively cleave the backbone of pectin, a charged polysaccharide in the plant cell wall. The crystal structure of the most abundant of these LPMOs sheds light on its ability to recognize and degrade pectin, and silencing the encoding gene in P. infestans inhibits infection of potato, indicating a role in host penetration. The identification of LPMOs as virulence factors in pathogenic oomycetes opens up opportunities in crop protection and food security.
Sciencemymodernmet.com

Major UK Funding Organization Says All Grant Research Must Be Free for All to Access

Have you ever encountered a frustrating paywall around a journal article? This is a common barrier encountered by the general public as well as academics. Increasingly, many journal publications are offering all or portions of their content as open-access articles. In the United Kingdom, some scientific papers are already accessible online, free of charge. This number will soon greatly increase as the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has declared that all research conducted with its grant funding must be published as open access.
ScienceNew York Post

‘Landmark study’ finds malaria prevention with artificial antibodies

One dose of a new monoclonal antibody discovered and developed at the National Institutes of Health might be all it takes to protect people from malaria for nearly a year, according to researchers behind a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Malaria is a preventable mosquito-borne...
CancerScientist

Gut Fungi Hamper Radiation Therapy in Mice with Cancer

In recent years, researchers have discovered that bacteria in the gut are necessary for robust responses to chemotherapy and immunotherapy, but their effects on radiation therapy remained unknown. Now, research published in Cancer Cell on July 29 demonstrates that not only are gut bacteria vital to radiation’s ability to fight tumors, but fungi—less famous members of the gut microbiome—may act as additional key regulators of the antitumor immune response.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Second Sight Medical (EYES) Announces New NIH Grant Supplement for Its Orion Study

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the "Company" or "Second Sight"), a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, announces that the Company received a grant supplement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund a qualitative study to gather critical insights into how profoundly blind people weigh the risks and benefits of visual neuroprostheses. The study will help the Company better understand acceptable risks, necessary benefits, and appropriate risk/benefit balance for visual cortical prostheses, from the perspective of the target population. The entirety of the $155,964 grant supplement will be provided to UCLA as a subcontractor to conduct the study. The grant supplement is related to the $6.4 million NIH grant for the Early Feasibility Clinical Trial of a Visual Cortical Prosthesis, grant UH3NS103442. Second Sight reported promising two-year data from the Orion trial on May 12, 2021.
IndustryPhramalive.com

NIH’s experimental antibody drug prevents malaria in small study

(Reuters) – An experimental monoclonal antibody developed at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) prevented malaria for up to nine months in volunteers exposed to the disease-causing parasite in a small trial, researchers reported on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Malaria is a preventable disease caused...
San Francisco, CAsan francisco state university

Assistant Professor Veronica Sovero's Research on Gender Bias and Grade Inflation Published in Economics of Education Review

Research by Assistant Professor of Economics Veronica Sovero examines how faculty gender and contract uncertainty impact students’ grades. Soverno's research suggests students assigned to female instructors with more contract uncertainty (temporary and tenure-track) receive significantly higher grades than if the instructor was tenured. It also provides suggestive evidence that awarding higher grades on average is associated with higher retention probabilities for female instructors.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Topographic correlates of driver mutations and endogenous gene expression in pediatric diffuse midline gliomas and hemispheric high-grade gliomas

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92943-0, published online 13 July 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “American Society of Neuroradiology Fellow Award 2018 (MSA). This publication was made possible by KL2 TR001862 from the National Center for Advancing Translational...
Educationeducationnext.org

Funding Research that Is Useful and Used

In 2022, the Institute of Education Sciences will celebrate its twentieth anniversary. The Institute’s mission is to expand understanding of education systems. Its impact on the direction of our nation’s education research has been inarguable. Thanks to IES, we know far more now than we did 20 years ago about which strategies will yield improved educational outcomes for which students and under which conditions.
Sciencecell.com

Linking microbiota composition with antimalarial antibody response

Microbiota composition recently arose as a factor correlating with malaria infection. Mandal et al. showed, via cecal transplant and antibacterial treatment, that the mouse microbiota modulates parasitemia by affecting spleen germinal centers where B cells are matured. They further identified correlations between microbiota composition and malaria severity in Ugandan children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy