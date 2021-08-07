UGA professor's grant will fund research into age-related pathogens in plants

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the "Company" or "Second Sight"), a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, announces that the Company received a grant supplement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund a qualitative study to gather critical insights into how profoundly blind people weigh the risks and benefits of visual neuroprostheses. The study will help the Company better understand acceptable risks, necessary benefits, and appropriate risk/benefit balance for visual cortical prostheses, from the perspective of the target population. The entirety of the $155,964 grant supplement will be provided to UCLA as a subcontractor to conduct the study. The grant supplement is related to the $6.4 million NIH grant for the Early Feasibility Clinical Trial of a Visual Cortical Prosthesis, grant UH3NS103442. Second Sight reported promising two-year data from the Orion trial on May 12, 2021.