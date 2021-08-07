Weeds a widespread problem in Texas croplands

Even organic farmers and those who do not use herbicides and synthetic fertilizers to control weeds have to tangle with weeds. Weeds grow everywhere and often weeds can be a desired plant. A weed really is a plant growing in a place you do not wish it to grow. If I have a volunteer tomato plant growing amongst the kale, then it may be in the way of that kale trying to grow and produce nutritious leaves. And akle will do just that that late into the season. Yet if there is a lovely cleome flower growing on the edge of a basil patch, I might just keep it there for beauty and wonder. Most weeds though, need attention, uprooting, flaming, scratching and mere pulling. Stying on top of the weeds is key, from the start. As I build beds at schools and at the farm, I will often try and put down recycled cardboard, then donated wood chips, nice and thickly, on top of the cardboard. In the pathways where people walk, this will go a long way in deterring weeds from getting started and establishing themselves. Then I need to deal with the weeds in the garden beds themselves. Small and large weeds need to be pulled out and taken away to compost. Some invasive weeds, like black swallow wort need their seed pods thrown in the trash, otherwise those hundreds of seeds will find a way to easily grow again. It is about the seeds after all. The seeds are the beginning. Once a plant produces seeds, then those seeds will spread and grow again. Trying to pull the weeds out, root, stem, leaf, flower is vital for letting the other cultivated flowers, vegetables, fruit and herbs to do what they are supposed to do-bear fruit, leaf, crop and spice.