Drag Race All Stars’ Pandora Boxx Had a Snatch Game Plan B, C, and D

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePandora Boxx feels for Kim Cattrall. Not just because the drag queen impersonated the former Sex and the City actress during the Snatch Game of Love on this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 but also for Cattrall’s recent decision not to join And Just Like That, HBO Max’s revival of her flagship series. “I certainly respected her decision,” Pandora says. “You know, she doesn’t want to play the same character anymore.” Pandora dealt with similar feelings coming into All Stars season six more than a decade after her first appearance on Drag Race. Back in season two, her impersonation of Carol Channing became one of the first truly iconic Snatch Game performances (and not just for her lovely bunch of coconuts, either). “I don’t want to carry that in with me and keep thinking, Oh, is it as funny as last time?” she told Ra’Jah O’Hara while preparing for the challenge. “I can’t even think about it because I’m doing a completely different type of character.”

