Drag Race All Stars’ Pandora Boxx Had a Snatch Game Plan B, C, and D

In last weeks episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars, the queens had to write and perform an original verse to “Show Up Queen” which contained a heavy focus on activism and standing up for what you believe in. Trinity was declared the rightful winner after choreographing her whole team, creating moving lyrics regarding her HIV status and walking the runway in an incredibly over-the-top carnival outfit which was stunning! After her lip-sync with the mystery opponent (Alexis Mateo) it was revealed that the rest of the queens had voted and it was a tie regarding who should go home. This meant that the sole decision goes back to Trinity which was the least dramatic option that could have happened and also made the lip-sync somewhat redundant. It was revealed that Trinity decided to send Jan home instead of Pandora which I do not agree with but the queens are entitled to vote however they please. I have been more impressed by Jan’s fashion and performance on this season (she also has a win whereas Pandora does not!) but at the end of the day, it falls to Trinity’s shoulders to send home whoever they like! Like I said last week was a musical episode (with the song now available on Spotify) but it may have taken a whole week but I have come up with the lyrics I would use if I were to ever create a verse to this song and it would go like this: