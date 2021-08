The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is holding men's golf competition this year with competition getting underway with Round 1 on Wednesday and continuing Thursday with Round 2 of the tournament that will finish Sunday at Kasumigaseki Country Club just outside of Tokyo. After the British Open concluded less than two weeks ago, some may have believed that dealing with the overseas time zones for golf had also ended. But the Olympics have arrived, and some big-name stars will be hitting the course to represent their respective countries this week in Japan.