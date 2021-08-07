Environmental group takes issue with Plant Hammond coal ash pond closure permit

Editor’s note: The following notice was provided by the City of Whitewater. The City of Whitewater intends to apply for a permit from the Wisconsin DNR to treat up to 100 acres of water in Cravath Lake and Trippe Lake with aquatic herbicides to control cattail, willow, reed canary grass, and typical agricultural weeds. The proposed treatment would occur between August 23, 2021 and September 3, 2021. The City of Whitewater will conduct a public informational meeting on the proposed treatment if five or more individuals, organizations, special units of government, or local units of government request one. The meeting would give interested parties a chance to learn more about the proposed treatment from the permit applicant. The City of Whitewater is not required to, but may change the proposed treatment based on information provided by citizens attending the meeting. Any request for a public meeting on the proposed treatment must be made within five (5) days after this notice is published. The request must specify the topics to be discussed at the meeting, including the problems and alternatives, and must be sent in writing to Eric Boettcher at eboettcher@whitewater-wi.gov and to the Wisconsin DNR, to Heidi.bunk@wisconsin.gov.