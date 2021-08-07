Cancel
Politics

Environmental group takes issue with Plant Hammond coal ash pond closure permit

By Doug Walker DWalker@RN-T.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoosa River Basin Initiative Executive Director and Riverkeeper Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman said the public hearing to consider a coal ash cap-in-place permit for Ash Pond 3 at Plant Hammond is just an effort to rubber stamp action taken by Georgia Power several years ago. “It was the wrong closure method back...

